Grey Eagle Finally Got Its Dinosaur Back

The saga of Dino the Dinosaur has finally reached a happy ending.

Dino the Brontosaurus has stood on the corner of State 28 and Maple Street greeting guests in festive costumes for years. Last August, a massive storm came through, knocking over the Sinclair gas prices sign and crushing the dinosaur that residents and travelers all grew to love.

It was a crushing blow not only to the green statue but to the community as a whole. We all loved driving through the small town and seeing what new exciting outfit Dino had on. The love for him went so deep that there was actually a gravesite built for him at Halloween last year.

The corner sat empty all winter, and most of the spring, until an egg showed up! A blue "egg" with "Dino Egg" written on the sides showed up shortly before Easter, once again filling travelers with hope of Dino's return.

Grey Eagle Gas and Grocery shared a video on Facebook Tuesday, May 4th revealing the good news that Dino will be coming back, but they didn't confirm a date. Instead, people were invited to come into the store to take a guess as to when the new statue will be put up.

Then the day finally came. On May 10th, Dino triumphantly returned to his corner to greet travelers and townsfolk once again. I stopped by to take a selfie with him on my way through on Friday the 13th.

It's so great to see Dino back in Grey Eagle, and I did notice he already had his fishing gear on over the weekend for fishing opener. Welcome back old friend, you were missed!

