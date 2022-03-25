Road Construction 2022: City of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud will be completing two major road construction projects this year and will be sharing in a third.

St. Cloud is already removing trees along Cooper Avenue South ahead of a complete reconstruction and widening of the roadway. The $6-million project will include new water mains, sidewalks, drainage improvements, and bicycle lanes.

Cooper Avenue is being rebuilt from University Drive South to Traverse Road.

Wilson Avenue will be reconstructed between Highway 23 and 1st Street Northeast. That $4.2-million project also includes new curb and gutter, sidewalks, storm drain, and sanitary sewer.

The city of St. Cloud is also partnering with the city of Waite Park to resurface Waite Avenue between 1st Street North and 2nd Street South. The roadway divides the two cities, prompting the collaboration on the project.

City Engineer Steve Foss says about 18 miles of mill and overlay on various city streets are also expected to get city council approval this summer.

One project that was going to take place in the city is County Road 75 from Highway 15 to Cooper Avenue. It's a Stearns County project that County Engineer Jodi Teich says has been pushed back a year because of staffing pressures and the availability of federal money in 2023.

