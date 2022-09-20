Rita Stiller, 89, Little Falls formerly of Swanville

December 22, 1932 - September 18, 2022

Rita Stiller, 89 year old resident of Little Falls formerly of Swanville, MN died Sunday, September 18 at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 27 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville with Reverend Father Joseph Backowski, Reverend Father Ron Dockendorff and Reverend Father Joah Ellis officiating. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, September 26 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the church.

Rita Mary Lashinski was born on December 22, 1932 in Swan River Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to the late Frank and Anna (Ringwelski) Lashinski. She attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School in Sobieski until the eighth grade. Rita attended and graduated from St. Francis High School in Little Falls with the class of 1950. She worked for a short time as a nurse's assistant at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. Rita attended teacher's training in Little Falls, she taught in several areas Country Schools. She attended St. Cloud State University and continued her educational journey. She was united in marriage to Emil Richard Stiller on August 26, 1952 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski. The couple made their home in Swanville Township for several years. Rita was a stay at home mom taking care of the couple's children and helping on the farm. She enjoyed gardening, photography, word finds, music and doing art work. Rita will be remembered for sense of humor and gentle spirit. Rita was a member of St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church, Swanville American Legion Auxiliary, St. Anne's Christian Mother's and the National Farmers Organization.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mary Anne (Bob) Backowski of Little Falls, MN, Rich (Jane) Stiller of Swanville, MN, Roger (Colleen) Stiller of Avon, MN, Carol Anne (Jerome) Blommel of Carlos, MN, Joan (Ed) Voigt of Cold Spring, MN; grandchildren, Fr. Joe Backowski, Jake Backowski, Roxanne Backowski, Nick Stiller, Laura Torgerson, Danielle Furst, Michael Stiller, Robert Stiller, Matthew Stiller, Samuel Blommel, RoseAnna Parsons, Christanna Blommel, Glorianna Blommel, Vanessa Kohner and Hannah Voigt and great-grandchildren, Levi Hailey, Karter, Karson, Arwen, Theo, Reah, Aurora, Osmond

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna Lashinski; husband, Emil in 2014; siblings, Henry, Leonard, Lawrence, Edward, George, Alvina and Joan.