Rita Sahr, 90, Little Falls

March 16, 1930 - November 9, 2020

Rita Sahr, 90 year old resident of Little Falls died Monday, November 9 at her home with her family by her side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 11 at 11:30 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls. The burial will be held at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Cemetery in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 10:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church. A full and complete notice will follow.