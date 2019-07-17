Richmond River Lake Days Kick Off Thursday

Richmond River Lake Days is kicking off in Richmond Thursday July 18th and running through the 20th.

Richmond River Lake Days began as a celebration that supports nonprofit organizations to raise awareness and funds to support their cause. River Lake Days operates on volunteers to create a family fun event year after year. River Lake Days celebrates community togetherness by extending a welcome to all including our friends who call Richmond home at the cabin, neighbors in the surrounding communities and our permanent residents, along with the businesses that support the event. All profits from vendors and sponsored activities go directly to the nonprofit organization.