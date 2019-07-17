Richmond River Lake Days Kick Off Thursday
Richmond River Lake Days is kicking off in Richmond Thursday July 18th and running through the 20th.
Richmond River Lake Days began as a celebration that supports nonprofit organizations to raise awareness and funds to support their cause. River Lake Days operates on volunteers to create a family fun event year after year. River Lake Days celebrates community togetherness by extending a welcome to all including our friends who call Richmond home at the cabin, neighbors in the surrounding communities and our permanent residents, along with the businesses that support the event. All profits from vendors and sponsored activities go directly to the nonprofit organization.
Festivities include
- Live music with Bridge Brothers performing Friday and Dairy Daughters performing Saturday
- City wide garage sales
- Parade at 7 pm Saturday with the theme "Cruisin' The Chain"
- Car Show Friday at 5 pm
- Kids Costume Contest with theme "Cruisin' The Chain" Saturday at 10 am with kiddie parade to follow
- Raffles
- Kids games
- Food stands and more!