September 25, 1937 - June 28, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 10, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Richard F. Schreiner, age 87, who died at the Benedictine/Assumption Home in Cold Spring on June 28, 2025. Inurnment will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:45 a.m., Thursday, in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Richard was born in Watkins, MN to Leander and Christine (Walters) Schreiner. He attended St. Boniface High School, graduating in 1955. Richard enlisted in the US Army and served from 1955 to 1958 as Electronics Instructor stationed in New Jersey and Ansbach, Germany.

Richard married Marilyn Erlandson in 1963. He worked in the electronics industry which brought him to Blue Earth, MN. Richard was involved in ownership of several businesses including Ready Mix Concrete, Dairy Queen and A&W Restaurants. He retired in Cold Spring, MN. Richard was active in many service organizations including the Lion’s Club, Knights of Columbus, the American Legion Post 455,

ROCORI Senior Center and Sts. Peter and Paul Church Council in Blue Earth.

Richard is survived by sons, Gregg (Kristen) Schreiner (daughters, Kali, Kara, Kaelyn); Randal (Cindy Bittner); siblings, Rita (Chuck) Wolin, Janet (Jim) Hansen, Karen (Gary) Ashfeld, Steve (Mary) Schreiner; many nieces and nephews.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn; brothers, Vernon and Phil; sister-in-law, Diann Schreiner; nieces, Lisa Wolin and Jennifer Ashfeld.

Special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud VA, St. Cloud Hospital, Benedictine/Assumption Home, and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care.

Memorials preferred to the ROCORI Senior Center, Cold Spring, MN.