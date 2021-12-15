Richard A. Czech, 84, Little Falls

May 5, 1937 - December 10, 2021

Richard A. Czech, age 84 of Little Falls passed away on December 10, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital with loving family by his side. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 PM Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and again Wednesday from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM at the funeral home .

Richard was born on May 5, 1937 to Frank and Esther (Janey) Czech in Little Falls. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary Lou Janson, on September 21, 1964 in Harding. Richard worked as a drywaller all his career. He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, three wheeling and bird watching. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary Lou of Little Falls; siblings, Louis (Dolores) Czech of Little Falls, Dennis F. Czech of Little Falls, Duane (Joan) Czech of Little Falls and nieces and nephews. Richard is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial are preferred to the family.