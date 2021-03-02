Report: Minnesota Sheriffs Issue Record Number of Gun Permits

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's sheriffs issued more firearms permits last year than in any other year since the state's Personal Protection Act was enacted.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 96,554 permits were issued in 2020. The next closest number of permits was in 2016 when just over 71,000 permits were issued.

The top five counties for five-year permits were all in the Twin Cities metro area Hennepin, Dakota, Anoka, Ramsey and Washington.

Minnesota sheriffs reported that individuals with permits committed 3,110 crimes in 2020, which is also the highest number since the Personal Protection Act started.

As of today, the total number of valid permits in the state is nearly 359,000.

