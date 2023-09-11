Remembering 9/11/2001 – Alan Jackson’s Touching ‘LIVE’ 35th CMA Awards Performance

Alan Jackson/Youtube

WHERE WERE YOU THAT SEPTEMBER DAY?"

Many of us can remember where we were, what we were doing, and how we were feeling when the attacks on the Twin Towers took place on 9/11/2001. It's hard for many of us to put into words how we feel, and that's why this performance was so special.

Alan Jackson had been nominated for 4 awards at the 35th Annual CMA's (Country Music Awards), and the host of the show that night, singer/songwriter Vince Gill, announced that "Alan is a songwriter who always 'tells it like it is." Simple truths that come from his heart. Last week, he couldn't sleep because of an idea he had for this song; it kept running through his head; so early in the morning, he got up and wrote this song, and we're honored that he's chose to do it for the first time in front of anybody."

WATCHING THE PERFORMANCE

I remember watching this LIVE performance in utter silence; listening to every word. Whether you are a country music fan or not; these are the thoughts that lead to so many sleepless nights for people across America; that it helped to know that an artist tried to include every person in his song; so no one would feel alone. Alan brought everyone in that room together for a few minutes; as well as viewers at home who were still trying to make sense of it all.

As I listened again to the words of this song; I couldn't help but feel a pit in my stomach for those who lost family members who were on the floors at the top of those buildings. People who were calling for help and never received it; people who had no way to get down, other than hoping that by jumping, they at least had a chance. I've watched so many programs where people were calling 9/11 and just asking the operator to stay with them on the line; because they were so fearful.

I think about the first responders; the firemen, the paramedics, and all the regular people who didn't have to stay and try to help others out of this horror in their own backyard. I think about all of the families that had young children and how the babies would never see their parents again. All I can do is think about what they went through, and I'm hoping that time has helped them remember the good things, and move on through the bad.

