Regency Plaza Welcomes New Events Venues

ST. CLOUD -- A historically significant downtown St. Cloud building is now home to a freshly remodeled events space.

Brit Haskins, owner of The Regency, purchased two separate ground level suites in October, 2018. Since then, the main hall, the former location of Mantra Salon and Spa, has been through a comprehensive remodeling effort.

We did all exposed ceilings and took out some duct work, added new chandeliers, the solid brick wall, the track lighting and a new AV system for videos, slideshows and wireless microphones.

Katelyn Kelly, the Regency Plaza's Property Manager, says Haskins' new full-service venture keeps with the building's tradition as a wedding and special events destination.

We've always tried to have wedding-focused businesses in the building, because we had the event space. When we found out Brit was going to do this, we also wanted to continue to have that in the building for her.

The Regency's main hall has a capacity of 185. The front room can hold 50 and is meant for smaller events like bridal suites. The Plaza's third floor, formerly dedicated to events, will be converted into retail space in the coming months.

You can check out The Regency for yourself, and enjoy complementary appetizers and beverages, during their open house Tuesday, July 16 from 4-7 p.m. They're located at 912 West St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud.