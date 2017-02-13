Red Wing A Finalist For $500K Main Street Makeover
RED WING - Red Wing officials are asking for your vote as they compete for a chance to win a $500,000 downtown makeover. The southeastern Minnesota town is one of five finalists nationwide in the "Small Business Revolution's Main Street" contest.
Megan Tsui is the Executive Director of Red Wing Downtown. She says, if they win the on-line contest, small businesses on their main street will get a big boost.
Things like website development, packaging, logo, branding all of that kind of stuff that they will come in and help several of our businesses. And then they also will provide one large community project that will help to revitalize and revamp and really spit shine an area of town.
Deluxe Corporation created the contest last year with their first winning city being Wabash, Indiana.
Fourteen-thousand cities were nominated this year.
Tsui says you have until 8:00 p.m. Thursday to vote. This year's winner will be announced next Wednesday, February 22nd.