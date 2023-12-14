Festive Fun! Watch This Red Wing Fire Station’s Holiday Video!

Just when you thought you couldn't love first responders any more, along comes this incredibly cute and fun holiday video from Red Wing Fire, Station 1. This had to take some serious planning and coordination. Either that or they generated the whole thing from AI. Kidding! They didn't do that.

Seriously though, this is just amazing timing to the song. If this video doesn't make you smile and give you a little holiday cheer, then you're just a forever Grinch that can't be saved.

On the post they said:

Wishing you a merry and bright holiday season from all of us at the Red Wing Fire Department!

Judging by the comments, lots of people on Facebook enjoyed the video. Here are a few of thos comments:

Bill Hanish: Red Wing Fire Department you guys are getting donuts for this post!!!!

Leah Moore Ahlgrim: This is so awesome. Absolutely (love) this!… Favorite song, favorite engine and favorite department ! Merry Christmas! You guys are awesome.

Rachel Glover: Love this! My classroom couldn’t get enough of this today! We watched it a few times and they’re still asking to watch it!

More comments here:

Tell the truth, after watching this fun video you just wish you had an hour or two of spare time so you can just keep watching it over and over, right?!

According to the Red Wing Fire Department website the station is a combination fire department staffed by 28 full-time Firefighter/Paramedics and up to 30 Paid on Call firefighters. Personnel are on duty 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to provide an immediate response to fire and emergency medical incidents of all types.

Be sure you thank your first responders this holiday season!

