Taboo? How Many Minnesotans Re-Gift During The Holidays?
As we've entered into the final 10 days before Christmas, you might be struggling with the last of your holiday shopping. Have you ever re-gifted something rather than bought a 'new ' gift for someone? Supposedly Minnesota is a 'hotbed' of re-gifting, coming in at 17 on the list of states that re-gift based on dollar amount.
According to dodoburd.com "43% of Minnesotans admit to selling on or gifting unwanted presents, making the size of it's re-gifting economy a whopping $304,203,887."
The state that does the most re-gifting? Rhode Island
According to the survey, the top-5 re-gifting states in the US are:
- Rhode Island: 83% of respondents admitted to regifting.
- Nevada: 59% of respondents admitted to regifting.
- New York: 56% of respondents admitted to regifting.
- Arizona: 54% of respondents admitted to regifting.
- Utah: 53% of respondents admitted to regifting.
DodoBurd.com recently conducted a study to "determine the national overall and local size of each state’s regifting economy during the festive period. They found that nationally, this festive exchange is worth a staggering $17 billion. 43% percent of respondents admitted to having sold or regifted a present they had received, at an average value of $123."
So why do people re-gift? DodoBurd.com says the most common reason is financial.
"Nearly half of the participants regift or sell presents for financial reasons, but 44% have accidentally regifted to the original giver, highlighting a risk in this practice."
Personally, if I got a gift that might make someone else I know happy or happier then they are why wouldn't yI want to give it to them? However, I think the right thing to do if you do re-gift something is to let the person who gave you the gift originally know.
Have you ever re-gifted something before? What was it? Did you tell the original person you re-gifted it? Hit us up on the app chat feature!
