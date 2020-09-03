Historic Red Wing Building Hit By Speeding Car Has Been Condemned

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Red Wing, MN (KROC AM News) - The name of the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a building in Red Wing Wednesday has been released.

Red Wing police say the vehicle drove past a patrol officer at a high rate of speed around 9:45 PM.

The officer went after the vehicle and a few moments later “saw a large dust cloud with debris” near the Liberty Restaurant. The officer then saw “The suspect was crawling out of the vehicle's window, which had debris and bricks on the top.” The driver was taken into custody and identified as 28-year-old Donovan Plank of Red Wing. Officers detected an odor of alcohol emitting from Plank and he was arrested for DWI and criminal damage to property.

The Red Wing Fire Department performed an initial search of the affected building, including the second-story apartments. All occupants were accounted for and unharmed. The Red Cross assisted four of the five occupants.

The Red Wing Building Inspector has condemned the building due to structural damages. A structural engineer will analyze the building for repair, rehabilitation, or demolition.

The building is described as a city landmark and historic structure.

Red Wing Mayor Sean Mayor Dowse said, “Liberty’s Restaurant is a Red Wing

landmark. The City of Red Wing will do all it can to ensure that this legacy restaurant will be back in business as soon as possible.”

A dog that was in a car that was stolen in Rochester has been reunited with its owner