Red Lake Man Indicted in Shooting Death of Tribal Officer

MINNEAPOLIS – A federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment against a Red Lake man for fatally shooting a Red Lake tribal police officer, assaulting with intent to murder four other officers and firearms violations.

According to court documents, on July 27, 2021, officers with the Red Lake Tribal Police Department responded to a call to conduct a welfare check on an armed man, 28-year-old David Donnell, Jr., at his home in Redby.

Upon arrival, the officers found Donnell standing outside on the porch and attempted to have him walk towards the officers, but Donnell instead went inside. Because Donnell had an active tribal warrant and was refusing to comply, the officers made the decision to breach the door. As soon as the door was breached, Donnell opened fire on the officers.

Officer Ryan Bialke was immediately struck by gunfire through the front door and fell. Donnell continued shooting, firing several rounds from a rifle at the four other officers.

One officer returned fire to allow the officers to escape into the woods. Donnell continued firing at the officers as they fled into the woods.

Officer Bialke died on the scene.

Officers later arrested Donnell at a nearby home.

Donnell is charged with one count of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to commit murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of discharging, carrying, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of possessing firearms as an unlawful controlled substance user.