Red Lake Man Charged with Murder in Officer Shooting

RED LAKE NATION – A Red Lake man has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the shooting death of a Red Lake Tribal Police Officer.

According to court documents, on Thursday five officers with the Red Lake Tribal Police Department responded to a call to conduct a welfare check on 28-year-old David Donnell Jr., at his home in Redby. The officers found Donnell standing outside on the porch and attempted to have him walk towards them, but Donnell instead went inside the home. Because Donnell had an active tribal warrant and had refused to comply, the officers broke through the door. Gunfire started from inside the home in the direction of the officers.

Get our free mobile app

Officer Ryan Bialke was struck by gunfire through the front door. Gunfire continued from inside the house towards the other four officers on the scene. At one point, an RLTPD officer returned fire. Officers then retreated into the woods to escape the continued gunfire.

Officer Bialke died from his injuries.

Officers arrested Donnell at a nearby house.

6 More Restaurants Guy Fieri Should Check Out in Central Minnesota