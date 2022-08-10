Recount in St. Cloud Council Race Separated by 3 Votes

ST. CLOUD -- As of right now just three votes separate the second and third place finishers in St. Cloud's City Council race in Ward 2.

After Tuesday night's vote Sandra Brakstad is leading Seal Dwyer 432 votes to 429 votes. Karen Larson is the top overall vote-getter in that ward with 638 votes.

Only the top two finishers advance to the general election in November.

Stearns County Auditor Randy Schreifels says the results are still unofficial right now. He says after they canvas the result if they stay that close there will be an automatic recount. Less than one-half of one percent triggers a recount. It's called an automatic recount but the third place candidate still has to request it, which she has.

The recount will likely happen next week which the city will handle with the county's help.