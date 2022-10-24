Record Hybrid Sunfish Caught on a Central Minnesota Lake

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Minnesota angler caught a record-tying sunfish on a central Minnesota lake.

Aaron Ardoff was fishing with his brother and a friend when he caught the one-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish. The fish was caught on Green Lake in Kandiyohi County on September 18th. It ties the weight-based record for a hybrid sunfish caught in the Zumbro River in 1994.

Ardoff brought the fish to a local bait shop where he met the local fisheries supervisor. The DNR supervisor identified it as a hybrid sunfish and witnessed the fish being weighed on the shop's certified scale.

Ardoff was fishing for bass and northern pike when the sunfish bit on his black and orange spinner bait.

A hybrid sunfish is a cross between two species of sunfish.

You can find current records and guidelines for each type of state record on the DNR's record fish page.

