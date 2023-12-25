Record High, Record Rain in St. Cloud on Christmas Eve

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Christmas Eve Day this year will go into the record books as both the warmest and wettest in history in St. Cloud.

The National Weather Service says we officially got up to 52 degrees on Sunday. That breaks the old record for the date of 44 set in 2021.

It was our third day this December with a high temperature in the 50s. We've also tied or set a record three times this month.

We also officially had 1.47 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. That shattered the old record of .40 of an inch set in 1920.

We are now at 2.41 inches of rain in December with more rain expected on Christmas Day. We are 1.50 inches below normal now for the year to date.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the western half of Minnesota on Christmas Day. That will be in effect until 3:00 p.m.

Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of less than one-half inch and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

