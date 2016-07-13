Re-Opening Held Recently at Sauk Rapids Franklin Office Center

SAUK RAPIDS - Boser Construction and Inventure Properties recently held a grand re-opening at the Franklin Office Building in Sauk Rapids.

The event marked the completion of renovations for Absolute Outdoor and Wilcox Family Dentistry at the 1200 series building, at 1209 and 1201 Franklin Avenue Northeast. Boser Construction CEO Doug Boser says they were thrilled to finish the renovations.

"It's just going to offer Sauk Rapids that new breath of fresh air on the south end of Benton Drive and get some people some really new facilities and an exciting area to do business in."

Wilcox Family Dentistry has been in business since 1974 and sees families that have been with the clinic for four generations. Absolute Outdoor, Inc. is a sporting goods manufacturer.

Boser says they're looking forward to phase two of the project, with the demolition and re-construction of another building (the 1139 building) at the property that currently holds Klimek and Kasella, a local certified public accounting firm. Reconstruction of the building will offer a new 13,600 square foot building to suit new tenants.

There's also still space available for new tenants in the 1200 building.

"It leaves us about 25,000 square feet of space that we have available in the new building," Boser says.

