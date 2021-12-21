Raymond Clemens “Ray” Hoppe, 92, Little Falls

March 23, 1929 - December 19, 2021

Raymond Clemens "Ray" Hoppe, 92-year-old resident of Little Falls passed away peacefully on December 19, 2021 at St. Otto's Care Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00am, Monday, December 27, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Mark Botzet officiating. Family requests masks be worn, and the service will be live streamed on the Emblom Brenny website under the obituary page for Raymond. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday, December 27 at the church. Burial will be in parish cemetery with Military Rites performed by the Little Falls American Legion Post #46.

Raymond was born on March 23, 1929 in Albany, Minnesota to Albert and Katherine (Woebkenberg) Hoppe. He attended country school until 8th grade when he began working on his father's farm. Ray enlisted in the Air Force and served as a Military Police Officer at Ramey Air Force Base in Puerto Rico. Upon his return to Minnesota, Ray was united in marriage to Carol Voit on June 13, 1959 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany, MN. He worked for Northern States Power Company until 1965 when he began work for Minnesota Power and Light Company in Little Falls.

Ray was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Knights of Columbus-Council #1804, American Legion Post #46, Catholic United Financial. He was past Commander of V. F. W. Post #1112 and former Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 51.

Ray loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed playing cards, especially Cribbage, 500, and Blackjack during his trips to Las Vegas.

Ray is survived by his son, Jeff; brothers, Tom Hoppe and Jack Hoppe; sisters, Betsy Keep and Louise Mermod; sisters-in-law, Joyce Hoppe and Mary Jane Hoppe, Mary Lou (Gary) Grams, and Bonnie (Tom) Brever; brothers-in-law, Roger (Jan) Voit and Richard (Alice) Voit.; two grandsons and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol; son, Randy; brothers, Joe, Cyril, Jerome, Jim, Pete, and Dan; sister, Ceil Olson. Also preceding him was his special friend, Helen Welter.