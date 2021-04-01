Quinlivan & Hughes Announces Merger With Long Prairie Firm

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud based law firm is expanding.

Quinlivan & Hughes announced Thursday they have merged with Brown, Krueger & Vancura Law firm out of Long Prairie.

BKV was formed more than 50 years ago and maintained a presence in Long Prairie.

CEO Melinda Gau says the merger will provide greater access to areas of legal practice throughout the state.

Quinlivan & Hughes set a goal to grow by merging with existing firms to widen its market base and be better able to serve existing clients with more divers talent. We are excited to have two talented attorneys, and their staff join, our growing team.

Quinlivin & Hughes will now have locations in St. Cloud, Long Prairie, Monticello, Little Falls and Walker.

Established more than 95 years ago, Quinlivan & Hughes ranks among the oldest and largest law practices in central Minnesota.