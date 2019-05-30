St. Cloud Credit Union Announces Merger

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Financial Credit Union and Starcor Credit Union will be merging companies.

The merger process was pre-approved at a meeting earlier this week and now awaits final approval in the coming months.

Starcor began in 1935 serving employees and family members of the St. Cloud Correctional Facility and has two Minnesota branch locations in Becker and Albertville.

The credit union will continue to operate as is until the merger is finalized.

The merged credit unions will operate under the St. Cloud Financial name.

St. Cloud Financial began in 1930 serving St. Cloud Postal employees and expanding throughout the years to serve members in seven counties.

They have branch locations in St. Cloud, Sartell and Sauk Rapids.