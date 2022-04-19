Public Hearing in Becker for Proposed Solar Farm

BECKER -- A public hearing on Xcel energy's proposed 3500-acre solar farm near Becker has been set for Wednesday.

Xcel Energy is planning two solar farms next to the current Sherburne County Electrical Generating plant South of Becker, as well as nearly five miles of high-voltage electrical lines.

The in-person meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at the Becker High School Performing Arts Center. The Remote Meeting is online Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone interested can ask questions, offer written or oral comments, and offer other considerations on the site plan and transmission line routes.

This story was written by WJON reporter Jeff McMahon.