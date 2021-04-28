Public Credited In Arrest Of Moorhead Mosque Vandalism Suspect

Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque
Moorhead, MN(KROC AM News) -  An arrest has been made in last weekend’s hate-messaging vandalism at a mosque in northwest Minnesota.

Moorhead police have announced 22-year-old Benjamin Enderle was arrested Tuesday night. He has a Moorhead address and could be formally charged Wednesday.

Police credit tips from the public and ”information from a local business employee who provided important details that led to the identification of the suspect.”

The vandalism, hate messages and damage at the Moorhead Fargo Islamic Center Mosque was discovered early Sunday. The messages included “Death to Islam” and a Nazi swastika.

