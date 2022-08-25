Prost Pierz! Raise A Glass, Have A Good Time At Oktoberfest This Weekend!

It’s nearly time for Oktoberfest…well in Pierz, German Oktoberfest starts September 21 and runs through October 6th, but let's be honest here those dates don't work if you spend your time as a producer, or working with producers here in Central Minnesota. So instead let's celebrate a little early so we can still get out and get some work done! Raise a glass and have a good time at the 28th annual Pierz Oktoberfest going on Saturday and Sunday at different locations throughout Pierz.

Things already got going this week with a medallion hunt, the 2nd one is still underway look for clues on the Pierz Oktoberfest Facebook page, and more is to come Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday there will be a 5k run/race to benefit Horizon Health Hospice that starts at 8:30AM with registration beginning at 7:30AM, after the race you've got a few hours to shower up and get clean before heading back downtown for the Frosty's Oktoberfest Bash starting at 7:00PM on Main Street.

Sunday is the day that I think many families are looking forward too, as there is something for everyone to enjoy. At 11:00AM the Lions Club Parade starts with the Grand Marshall being Rick Grammond. (Think of all that parade candy your kids can scoop up) After the parade head on down to the Festival in the Park that will run from 12:30PM to 4:30PM. Don't worry about parking as there is a shuttle bus that runs from Pierz Healy High School to the park all afternoon.

So if you are still looking for plans this weekend, why not head on over to Pierz and see what Oktoberfest is all about?

