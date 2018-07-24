Press Bar Aims To Remove Reputation of College Bar Scene [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- If your memories of the Press Bar in downtown St. Cloud includes sticky floors or dark lighting, you may want to give it a second look.

Owners Andy and Jessie Welsh have spent last summer and this summer remodeling the building, to help remove the stigma associated with the historic bar.

Jessie says it's been a long process, but they are happy with how things are turning out.

We removed some of the bar to add more seating, moved the pool table area, added jenga and started some bean bag tournaments.

Some of the upgrades include new flooring and tables, adding couches, fresh paint on the walls and a second bar upstairs.

She says they are starting to paint the outside of the building and will begin working on the downstairs bar soon, in hopes to have it ready by the start of the school year.

We are thinking by early fall. The school crowd likes to check out the bar so we want to welcome them back as well as welcome the community into our new space.

Welsh says the changes have already caught the attention of patrons who haven't been to the Press in a while, and the response has been welcoming.

The Welsh's bought the bar back in 2016. The Press Bar has been around since 1942.