Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, October 15th

The Tech Tiger boys soccer team punched its ticket to the Section 8A final with a 2-0 win over Rocori Tuesday night. The Spartans' season ends with a record of 13-2-3, while the Tigers improve to 14-2-1. Tech got goals from Drake Jett and Ethan Miller and 6 saves from Christian Engel.

The section championship will take place Thursday night in Brainerd, with the Tigers taking on Bemidji at 8 p.m.

ELSEWHERE:

Volleyball

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Fergus Falls 2

Rocori 3, Tech 0

Sartell 3, Big Lake 0

Cathedral 3, Little Falls 0

Girls Soccer

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Cathedral 2

- Storm vs Bemidji @ Brainerd 6 pm Thursday