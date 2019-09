The Sartell boys soccer team is on the road Monday night when they travel to Alexandria to take on the Cardinals. The Sabres are currently 3-1 on the season, while the Cardinals check in at 3-2-1 on the year.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Rocori @ Willmar 5 PM

Cathedral @ Melrose 5 PM

Bemidji @ Apollo 7 PM

Girls Soccer

Willmar @ Rocori 5:30 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd 7 PM