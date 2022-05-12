Prep Baseball Update – May 12th, 2022

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

ROYALTON ROYALS 4 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 3

(Monday May 9th)

The Royals defeated the conference rivals the Huskers, they collected seven hits, including a double. They Royals in walk off fashion in the bottom of the seventh. Will Gorecki led off the inning with a base hit, followed by a stolen base. Tyler Swenson earned a walk and he stole a base. Drew Yourczek got the walk off single to drive in Will for the winning run. The Royals starting pitcher Jonah Schnieder threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded strikeouts. Jacob Leibold threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts to earn the win.

The Royals offense was led by Drew Yourczek, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Blake Albright went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Will Gorecki went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Cal Ollman was credited for a RBI and Jacob Leibold went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jonah Schneider and Drew Sowada both had a sacrifice bunt and Jameson Klug earned a walk. Tyler Swenson earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Huskers starting pitcher was Dominick Hoika, he threw six innings, he gave up four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Drew Lange faced a pair of batters in the seventh inning, he gave up a hit and a walk.

The Huskiers offense was led by Drew Lange, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Cohl Clear went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Sam Harren went 1-for-3 with a double and Luke Bieniek went

1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Nik Hanson had a stolen base and he scored a run and Connor Klocker scored a run.

MILACA WOLVES 2 EDEN VALELY-WATKINS EAGLES 1

(Monday May 9th)

The Wolves of the Granite Ridge Conference defeated the Eagles from the Central Minnesota Conference in exhibition action. The Wolves collected five hits, including a double and four walks. This gave their starting pitcher enough support, Zach Timmer threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. No. 44 closed it out with two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Wolves offense was led by B. Mehrwerth went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Brady Eggen went 2-for-4. Ryker Tillotson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Mason Hartung earned a pair of walks. Colbee Zens was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base, Porter Meyer earned a walk and he scored a run and Griffin Boldt earned a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Xander Willner, he threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, two runs, issued four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Sam Nistler, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Xander Willner went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Landon Neiman went 2-for-4 and Devin Dockendorf went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Jackson Geislinger earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Caden Neiman earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Myles Dziengel and Ty Stanwick both earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 10 ACGC FALCONS 4

(TUESDAY MAY 10th)

The Bulldogs defeated their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Falcons, backed by ten hits, including a home run and a double. This gave their starting pitcher a great deal of support, Bennett Evans started on the mound. He threw

3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Trent Wendlandt threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for five huge RBIs and he earned a walk. Max Ahtmann went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Spencer Eisenbraun went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Eli Nelson went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Austin Pauls went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Chase Bayer went 1-for-3 with a double and Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs. Bryce Vanderbeek earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Izaak Shultz went 1-for-1, Jevon Terres earned a walk and he scored a run and Isaac Lieser scored two runs.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Jack Peterson, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Bagley threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Jack Peterson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Jaxon Behm went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Logan Strauman went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Bagley earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Jaxon Drange was credited for a RBI. Masson Hiltner went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Terrell Renne scored a run and Keegan Kessler-Gross was hit by a pitch, Ryan Busskohl and Connor Baker both earned a walk.

EVW EAGLES 4 BBE JAGUARS 2

(TUESDAY MAY 10th)

The Eagles defeated their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Jaguars, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles. They put up four runs in the first inning and never looked back. The Eagles played errorless defense, this gave their string pitcher Jackson Geislinger good support. Jackson threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Gavin Mathies, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Devin Dockendorf went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI. Sam Nislter went 2-for-4 for a RBI and feisty Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases and he scored a run. Myles Dziengel went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Carson Schmaltz went 1-for-3 and Ty Stanwick scored a run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Austin Dingmann, he threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Talen Kampsen threw four innings, he gave up three hits.

The Jaguars offense was led by Luke Dingman, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and h he scored a run. Casey Lenarz went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Ashton Dingman went 3-for-3 with two doubles and Hayden Sobiech scored a run. Tanner Shelton and Easton Hagen both went

1-for-3.

OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 5 HOLDINFORD HUSKERS 4

(TUESDAy MAY 10th)

The Silverstreaks defeated the Huskers, back by ten hits, there were not any names reported for pitcher stats or offensive stats for the Silverstreaks.

The Huskers starting pitcher was CJ Clear, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Lange threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskers offense was led by Drew Lange, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI. Luke Bieniek went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs and Dierks Opatz went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Nik Hanson went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ryder Peterson earned a walk, Dominick Hoika was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Rob Voller was hit by a pitch.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 5 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 0

(TUESDAY May 10th)

The Storm defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals Cardinals for a big win. They collected eleven hits, including and played errorless defense. The Storm put up four runs in the seventh inning, this gave Alex Harren their staring pitch enough support. He threw a complete game, he gave up just three hits, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Luke Pakkala, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Jeff Solorz went 2-for-3 for a RBI and a walk. Terrence Moody went 1-for-4 and Dominik Mathies went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Keegan Patterson was credited for a RBI and Andrew Harren went 1-for4 and he scored a run. Alex Harren went 1-for-3, Andrew Bemboom went 1-for-4, Logan Bauer, Owen Arndt and Noah Jensen all scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Hornstein threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jaxon Schoenrock threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense included: Lake Hagen went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk, Reed Reisdorf went 1-for-2 with a walk and Brock Lerfald went

1-for-3.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 12 BRAINERD WARRIORS 0

(TUESDAY MAY 10th)

The Sabres had a very big win over their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Warriors, backed by elven hits, good defense. They had nine players that collected hits, this gave their rookie righty a great deal of support. Wesley Johnson started on the mound, he threw a near perfect game, he gave up one hit, no walks, he hit one batter and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Kade Lewis went 2-for-4 for four RBIs and he scored a run. Steven Brinkerhoff went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Dylan Simones went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he had two stolen bases and Austin Henrichs went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jackson Vos went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Calen O’Connell went 1-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Carson Gross went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Blake Haus earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Warriors starting pitcher was Isaac Hanson, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Schafer threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit and one walk. C. Brown threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and two runs. K. Seidl threw 1/3 inning, he gave up a hit, one run and one walk. Cayden Kleffman went 1-for-2 with a double and DeRosier was hit by a pitch.

ROCORI SPARTANS 7 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 5

(TUESDAY May 10th)

The Spartans defeated their Central Lakes Conference rival the Crush, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles. They put up three runs in both the sixth and the seventh innings. This gave the Spartans righty good support, Brady Blattner threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Brady Blattner, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Joel Sowada went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Peyton Randall went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Beck Loesch went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Jack Spanier went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Evan Acheson and Sam Zeiher both went 1-for-2 and Tyler Lardy was credited for a RBI. Will Steil had a sacrifice bunt, Thad Leiser scored a run and Blake Tyluki had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Crush was Elian Mezquita, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Grant Roob threw 1/3 of an inning in relief.

The Crush offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Jaxon Kenning went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and a stolen base. Joe Hess went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs and Will Allenspach earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Luke Boettcher earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Blake O’Hara was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Grant Roob scored a run and Jaden Mendel earned a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 13 MORA MUSTANGS 2 (6 Innings)

(Tuesday May 10th)

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Mustangs, backed by fourteen hits, including three doubles and a triple and nine players collected hits. The Falcons put up six big runs in the fifth inning to give their starting pitcher plenty of support. Josiah Peterson threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Logan Winkelman, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Bryce Gapinski went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Dahmen went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Daniel Dahmen went 1-for3 with a sacrifice bunt for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Joseph Thorsten went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI, was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Trey Emmerich went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Josiah Peterson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Aiden Mickalski went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Charles Hackett went 1-for-5.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was Cole Gmahl, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Michael Mann threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, five runs and one walk. Owen Szaka threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits and four runs.

The Mustangs offense was led by Jordan Szucs, he went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nathan Nelson went 1-for-3 and he had two stolen bases and Kenny Randt went 1-for-3. Joe Bakke earned a walk and he scored a run, James Siems and Cole Gmahl both earned a walk.

ALBANY HUSKIES 12 MILACA WOLVES 0 (5 Innings)

(Game: #1/Tuesday May 10th)

The Huskies defeated the Granite Ridge Conference rival the Wolves in game one of their double header. Brady Goebel threw four innings to earn the win, he recorded five strikeouts. Carter Voss threw the final inning in relief to close it out.

The Huskies offense was led by Brandon Holm, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Brady Goebel went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs.

ALBANY HUSKIES 14 MILACA WOLVES 1

(Game: #2/Tuesday May 10th)

The Huskies defeated their conference in game two of their double header, their starting pitcher was Caden Sand. He threw five innings to earn the win. He recorded seven strikeouts. Carter Voss threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Brandon Holm, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Brady Goebel went 2-for-3 for two RBIs. Devin Hanson went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Jake Lauer went 1-for-3 for two RBIs.

PIERZ PIONEERS 6 ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 2

(Tuesday May 10th)

The Pioneers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Crusaders, backed by seven hits, including a home run and a double. They got a very good pitcher performance by Jeremy Bingesser, he thew a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Jeremy Bingesser, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Andy Winscher went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Reese Young went 1-for-3 with a walk, four stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Virnig went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Chase Becker went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Kirby Fischer went 1-for-3. Trevor Radunz was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Mason Harold earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Max Barclay was hit by a pitch and Hunter Hoheisel had a stolen base.

The Crusaders starting pitcher was Tommy Gohman, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Henderson threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Jack Theisen, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Austin Lenzmeier went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Tanner Staller went 1-for-3, John Hawkins was hit by a pitch, Trevor Fleege and Stephen Ellingson both earned a walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 8 ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 3

(Tuesday May 10th)

The Pioneers defeated the Crusaders in game two of their double header, they collected ten hits, seven players collected hits. They put up five big runs in the sixth inning to give their pitcher good support. Andy Winscher threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Mason Herold issued a pair of walks and Reese Young threw 1/3 of inning to close it out, he recorded a strikeout.

The Pioneers offense was led by Ben Virnig, he went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and Max Barclay was credited for a RBI. Reese Young went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Andy Winscher went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Jeremy Bingesser was credited for a RBI. Mason Herold went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kirby Fischer went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Louis Gruber went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Trevor Radunz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Crusaders starting pitcher Talen Braegelman threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jackson Phillipp threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Lenzmeier threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits and two runs. Stephen Ellingson threw the final inning to close it out.

The Crusaders offense was led by Stephen Ellingson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Tanner Staller went 1-for-3 for a RBI. John Hawkins went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Benjamin Brown went

1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Theisen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tommy Gohman was credited for a RBI, Cooper Kosiba and Grant Wensman both earned a walk.

BECKER BULLDOGS 5 BIG LAKE HORNETS 3

(Tuesday May 10th)

The Bulldogs defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference and Section rivals the Hornets, backed by ten hits, including three doubles, eight players collected hits, solid defense and they put up four big runs in the fourth. This gave their pitchers enough support, starting pitcher Nolan Murphy threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Will Thorn threw three innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Nolan Murphy, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Owen Kolbinger went 1-for-4 with and a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Will Thorn went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Nick Berglund went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jacob Bergsten went 1-for-3. Ben Dumsonceaux went 2-for-3 with a double and Jase Tobako went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Gavin Swanson went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Hayden Harmoning scored a run.

The Hornets starting pitcher was Keenan Hjermstad, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs and two walks. Collin Skaug threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Hornets offense was led by Kaden Haselius, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Stuken Holtz went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and Colin Skaug earned a walk. Nolan Reiter went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Isaiah Terlinden went 1-for-2 and Jaxon Tschritter went 1-for-3.

Thursday May 12th

Holdingford Huskers @ ACGC Falcons 4:00 (2 Games)

Kimball Cubs @ Paynesville Area Bulldogs 4:00 (2 Games)

Royalton Royals @ Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles 4:00 (2 Games) (Watkins)

St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders @ Milaca Wolves 5:00

Albany Huskies @ Pierz Pioneers 5:00

Foley Falcons @ Zimmerman Thunder 5:00

Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets @ Becker Bulldogs 3:00 (2 Games)

Brainerd Warriors @ Rocori Spartans 4:00

St. Cloud Crush @ Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres 4:00 (2 Games)

Friday May 13th

Kimball Cubs @ Upsala Cardinals 4:00

Maple Lake Irish @ Litchfield Dragons 7:30

Foley Falcons @ Albany Huskies 5:00 (Avon)

St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders @ Mora Mustangs 5:00

Sauk Rapids/Rice Storm @ Becker Bulldogs 5:00

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabers @ Bemidji Lumberjacks 5:00