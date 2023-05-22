Prep Baseball Scores And Recaps – May 22nd, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 15 PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 2

(Thursday May 18th)

The Eagles defeated their conference rivals the Bulldogs, backed by fourteen hits, including a pair of home runs and two doubles. Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Xander Willner went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ty Stanwick went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nolan “Feisty “ Geislinger went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Devin Dockendorf went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Caden Neiman went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Landon Neiman went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs, Coltant Harff went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Drew Arnold scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Josiah Utsch threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. R. Johnson threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up six hits, six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Max Ahtmann went 1/3 of inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Max Ahtmann, he went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Isaac Lieser went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Spencer Eisenbraun had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Josiah Utsch went 1-for-2. Grayson Fuchs earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brayden Vanderbeek was it by a pitch.

(Thursday May 18th)

The Huskers defeated their conference rivals the Irish, backed by seven hits including a home run and a double. Starting pitcher was Drew Lange, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Luke Bieniek gave up one hit and one run. Conner Breth threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Huskers offense was led by Luke Bieniek, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a run. Drew Lange went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Dominick Hoika went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tanner Tomasek and Gavin Johnson earned a walk and were credited for a RBI. CJ Clear went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Masyn Patrick went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs.

The Irish starting pitcher was Nathan Zander, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Irish offense was led by Nathan Zander, he had a double and a sacrifice fly for four huge RBIs. Eddy Neu went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs and Noah Gindele went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Gavin Miller went 3-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sam Marquette and Carter Scanlon both went 1-for-3.

ROYALTON ROYALS 8 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 0

(Thursday May 18th)

The Royals defeated their conference rivals the Cubs, backed by four doubles and a triple. Righty Nick Leibold started on the mound for the Royals, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Nick Leibold, he went 3-for-3 with three doubles for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jonah Schneider went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Jameson Klug went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. John Bzdok went 1-for-2 with a double for a Rbi, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Gorecki went 2-for-4 with a triple, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a a pair of runs. Brady Yourczek was credited for a RBI and Cal Ollman was credited for a RBI. Ethan Albright went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Drew Sowada went 1-for-1 and Drew Yourczek had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Keegan Lommel, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Schindler threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits and two runs. Carter Lommel threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and one run.

The Cubs offense was led by Gavin Winter, he went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Clay Faber and Hank Meyer both went 1-for-4 and Keegan Lommel earned a walk. Mason Danelke and Carter Lommel both went 1-for-3 and Bryant Knaus went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

ACGC FALCONS 4 BBE JAGUARS 3

(Thursday May 18th)

The Falcons defeated their conference rivals, backed by eight hits, in a walk off fashion. Jaxon Drange started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Keegan Kessler-Gross threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he recorded one strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Keegan Kessler Gross, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Terrell Renne went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Isaiah Renne went 1-for-3. Tucker Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Jaxon Drange went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Serbus went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brody Straumann had a sacrifice bunt, that led to an error and the winning run scored.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Jake Illies, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tate DeKok threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Jaguars offense was led by Casey Lenarz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Luke Dingmann went 1-for-4. Luke Illies was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Brett DeRoo and Tanner Shelton both earned a walk and scored a run and Tate DeKok went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 1 BBE JAGUARS 0

(Friday May 19th)

The Irish defeated their conference rivals the Jaguars, backed by two timely hits, aided by five walks. The Irish starting pitcher Carter Scanlon threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Noah Gindele threw 1 2/3 innings to earn the save, he recorded a strikeout.

The Irish offense was led by Danny Reilley, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Eddy Neu earned a walk and he scored the games only run. Nathan Zander went 1-for-4 and Gavin Miller earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Joey Gendreau was hit by a pitch , Sam Marquette, Wyatt Breimon and Cooper Latour all earned a walk.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Tanner Shelton, he threw seven innings, he gave up one hit, one run, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Tate DeKok threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit. The Jaguar offense was led by Tate Dekok, he went 2-for-3 and Luke Dingmann went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Brett DeRoo went 1-for-4, Ethan Mueller earned three walks and he had a stolen base and Tate Shelton earned a walk.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 9 BBE JAGUARS

(Friday May 19th)

The Irish defeated their conference rivals the Jaguars, backed by ten hits, including three doubles and a very good pitching performance. Jarret Faue started on the mound for the Irish, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Irish offense was led by Danny Reilley went 3-for-4 with two doubles for four RBIs and he scored a run. Nathan Zander went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Gavin Miller went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Eddy Neu went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Joey Gendreau went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Scanlon went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Noah Gindele was hit by pitch. Corbin Golby went 1-for-4 and Sam Marquette earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Jaguars was Luke Dingman, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Tate DeKok threw two innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Brett DeRoo threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. The Jaguars offense was led by Ryan Jensen went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Luke Dingmann went 1-for-2. C. Lenarz went 1-for-3 and Xavier Connery went 1-for-3.

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

PIERZ PIONEERS 9 FOLEY FALCONS 6

(Thursday May 18th)

The Pioneers defeated their conference rivals the Falcons, backed by six hits, aided by nine walks and a pair of doubles. The Pioneers starting pitcher was Kaden Kruschek, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Joey Stuckmayer gave up one hit, two runs and two walks. Reese Young threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Max Barclay went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Weston Woitallla went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Bo Woitalla earned a walk and he scored a run. Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyle Winscher went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he had a pair of sacrifice bunts and he scored a run. Joey Stuckmeyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Kirby Fischer earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Reese Young went 1-for-3, with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Chase Becker earned a walk and he scored a run and Nate Solinger scored a run.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw four innings, he gave up seven runs, eight walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Derek Dahmen threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk. Aiden Micholski threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Falcons offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brett Leabch went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Aiden Micholski had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jaden Enerson went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Trey Emmerich earned a pair of walks. Alex Jennissen went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Derek Dahmen earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Bryce Gapinski earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs.

FOLEY FALCONS 5 PIERZ PIONEERS 4

(Thursday May 18th)

The Falcons defeated their conference rivals the Pioneers, backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles. The Falcons starting pitcher was Josiah Peterson, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Derek Dahmen threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Jaden Enerson, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Brett Leabch was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson went 2-for-5 with two doubles and Bryce Gapinski went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Aiden Micholski went 2-for-5 and Derek Dahmen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Trey Emmerich earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Jennissen earned a walk.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Reese Young, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Kirby Fischer threw 4 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was a led by Max Barclay went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned two walks. Kaden Kruschek went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Chase Becker had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Bo Woitalla went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Weston Woitalla was hit by a pitch. Kirby Fischer went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Joey Stuckmayer went 1-for-4. Reese Young went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 16 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 1

(Thursday May 18th)

The Crusaders defeated their conference rivals the Thunder, backed by fifteen hits, including six doubles, aided by seven walk some solid defense. The Crusaders starting pitcher was Cade Simones, he threw 5 1/3 innings, to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, seven walks and he recorded four strikeouts and Trevor Fleege threw 1/3 of an inning.

The Crusaders offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 4-for-5 with three doubles for six RBIs and he scored three runs. Caden Johnson went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Quentin Dukowitz went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tommy Gohman went 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Trevor Fleege went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Schroeder went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Henry Schole went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jackson Phillipp earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Hamak was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Cooper Kosiba had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Thunders starting pitcher was Keagan Hartfield, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Elliot Swanson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brennan Pardino threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits.

The Thunder offense was led by Kegan Hartfield, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk.Trey Wibeto and Brennen Pardino both went 1-for-3 and Brock Snow earned a pair of walks. Elliot Swanson went 1-for-2, with a walk and he scored a run. Matt Freeberg, Max Gastonczck, and Hunter Howe all earned a walk.

ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 7 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 4

(Thursday May 18)

The Thunder defeated their conference rivals the Crusaders, backed by six hits, including a pair of doubles and a home run. They were aided by eight walks and they played good defense. The Thunder starting pitcher was Brock Snow, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Thunder offense was led by Sam Birdsell, he went 2-for-2 with home run and a double for four huge RBIs. Max Gostonczik went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brock Snow and Elliot Swanson both went 1-for-4 and each scored a run. Trey Wibeto and Hunter Howe both earned a walk and both were credited for a RBI. Matt Freeberg earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Keagan Hartfield earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Crusaders staring pitcher was Henry Schloe, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jon Brew threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave one hit, two runs and three walks.

The Crusaders were led on offense by Trevor Fleege, he went 3-for-3 with home run and a double for RBI. Cooper Kosiba went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned walk and he scored a run. Tommy Gohman earned a walk and h was credited for a RBI and Jack Hamak went 1-for-4. Jackson Phillipp earned two walks, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch he scored a run and Alex Schroeder had a stolen base.

ALBANY HUSKIES 8 MILACA WOLVES 1

(Thursday May 18th)

The Huskies defeated their conference rivals the Wolves, backed by ten hits and solid defense. The Huskies starting pitcher was Carter Voss, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Drew Cramlet, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and and Carter Voss went 2-for-4. Ethan Borgerding went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Isaac Evenson went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Devin Hansen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Reis went 2-for-4 with three stolen bases and he scored a run. Jake Lauer was hit by a pitch, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run, Izaac Hutchinson earned two walks and he scored a run and Carson Holthaus scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Mason Hartung, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Wyatt Mauer threw two innings in relief, he recorded one strikeout. The Wolves offense was led by Wyatt Mauer, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and Bryce Mehwerth went 1-for-3. Isaiah Allen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Hunter Overson earned a walk.

MILACA WOLVES 14 ALBANY HUSKIES 1

(Thursday May 18th)

The Wolves defeated their conference rivals the Huskies, backed by fourteen hits, including six doubles and aided by nine walks. Jack Nord started on the mound for the Wolves, he threw five innings to earned the win. He gave up two hits, one run, six walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Griffin Boldt threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Wolves offense was led by Bryce Mehrwerth, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs. Wyatt Mauer went 3-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Zach Wallace went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base and Brock Talberg earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Porter Meyer went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tanyon Black went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mason Hartung went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Jack Nord, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Huskies was Elliot Burnett, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Landon Vogel threw three innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Tanner Reis, he went 1-for-3 with a walk and Ethan Borgerding went 1-for-4. Dominick Winkels and Owen Carlson both went 1-for-1 and Isaac Evenson earned a walk and he scored a run. Devin Hansen, Elliot Burnett, Carter Voss, Drew Cramlet and Carson Holthaus all earned a walk.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 6 MORA MUSTANGS 1

(Thursday May 18th)

The Flyers defeated their conference rivals, backed by eleven hits, including a home run and very good defense and solid pitching. Carter Gwost started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, seven walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Carter Oothoudt threw two innings in relief to close it out.

The Flyers offense was led by Carter Gwost, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and he had a stolen base. Matt Filippi went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Charlie Smieja went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Beau Thoma went 2-for-3 with a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases and Hudson Filippi went 1-for-4. Carter Oothoudt went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run and Owen Bode was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Joey Welinski went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Alex Oberton earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases.

The starting pitcher for the Mustangs was James Oslin, he threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Gmahl threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Mustangs offense was led by Cole Gmahl, he went 1-for-2 with a walk and Owen Szoka earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Carter Gmahl earned two walks and and Kenny Randt earned a walk. Jordan Suzy, Mason Nelson and Nathan Nelson all earned a walk. Nolan McGaw earned two walks and he scored a run.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 3 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 2

(Friday May 19th)

The Flyers defeated their conference rivals the Crusaders, backed by eight hits, solid defense and a good pitching performance. Matt Filippi started on the mound for the Flyers, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Hudson Filippi, he went 2-for-4 for two huge RBIs and Garret Lindberg went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Beau Thoma went 3-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Gwost went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Owen Bode went 1-for-3 and Carter Oothoudt earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Crusaders starting pitcher was Jon Brew, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Trevor Fleege threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit. The Crusaders offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Tommy Gohman went 2-for-3. Cooper Kosiba went 2-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Trevor Fleege went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 3 BRAINERD WARRIORS 2

(Thursday May 18th)

The Crush defeated their conference rivals the Warriors, backed by six hits, including a home run. Elian Mezquita started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for three big RBIs and he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Brayden Schmitz went 2-for-2, he earned two walks, he had five stolen bases and he scored two runs. Devon Fingerson and Kadjn Mork both went 1-for-3 and Will Allenspach earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Joe Hess earned a walk, Parker Schulz was hit by a pitch and Jackson Sheetz had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Warriors was Isaac Hanson, he threw five innings,, he gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Keaton Lingenfelter, he threw one inning, he gave up two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Henry Hopkins, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Eli Owen went 1-for-3. Johnathon Benson went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch, Brady Lund earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Mitchell Braw was hit by a pitch.

BRAINERD WARRIORS 8 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 5

(Thursday May 18th)

The Warriors defeated their conference rivals the Crush, backed by nine hits, including a home run and three doubles. The Warriors starting pitcher was Sawyer Hennessy, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, fiver runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Warriors offense was led by Wyatt Gabrielson, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for four big RBIs. Brady Lund, he went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs. Isaac Hanson went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Eli Hoelz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Johnathon Benson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Keaton Lingenfelter went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Caden Brown went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Hayden Olson scored a run.

The Crush starting pitcher was Joe Hess, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. The Crush offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a run. Bradyn Schmitz went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Kaden Mork went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Devan Finnegan and Blake O’Hara both went 1-for-3 and both scored a run and Parker Schulz went 1-for-3. Joe Hess went 1-for-1 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Jackson Sheetz was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Tim Gohman earned a walk and Truman Toenjes scored a run.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 11 SRR STORM 5

(Thursday May 18th)

The Cardinals defeated their conference rivals the Storm, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles and aided by seven stolen bases. Jordan Ellingson started on the mound for the Cardinals, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Dylan Staska threw one inning in relief to close it out.

The Cardinals offense was led by Cullen Gregory, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Dylan Staska went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Landon Ogdahl had a stolen base and a RBI. Tyler Madsen went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored two run. Jordan Ellingson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Blake Reiman went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Mattix Swanson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, got a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Thole went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jaxon Sjoberg earned a walk and C. Smith had a stolen base.

The Storm starting pitcher was Cullen Posch, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Daniel Dusing threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Storms offense was led by Keegan Patterson, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ben Rothstein went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Shea Koster went 1-for-3 with a walk. Kade Gibbons went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Logan Barier went 1-for-3 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-2 with two walks and Luke Pakkala went 1-for-4 and Cullen Posch earned a walk.

SRR STORM 7 WILLMAR CARDINALS 1

(Thursday May 18th)

The Storm defeated their conference rivals the Cardinals, backed by timely seven hits and good defense. The Storm starting pitcher was Ethan Swanson, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Andrew Bemboom threw one inning in relief, to close it out, he gave up one hit.

The Storm offense was led by Keegan Patterson, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Shea Koster earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Kyle Gibbons went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Ethan Martin went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-4 and Josh Tapio went 1-for-3. Ben Rothstein went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Dillon Miller had a stolen base, Luke Pakkala scored a run and Andrew Bemboom was hit by a pitch.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Jaydon Garnhardt, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Chase Birchard threw one inning, he gave up one hit. The Cardinals offense was led by Mason Thole, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jaxxon Sjoberg went 1-for-4 with a triple. Tyler Madsen went 1-for-2, earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Dylan Staska had a stolen base and he scored a run. Chase Birchard went 1-for-3 and Cullen Gregory earned a walk, he he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

ROCORI SPARTANS 6 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 5

(Thursday May 18th)

The Spartans defeated their conference rivals the Sabres, backed by eight hits, very timely hitting. Beck Loesch started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Logan Bauer threw 3 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Jack Spanier, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. John Kinzer went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Beck Loesch went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Brady Weber went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Boos went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Thad Leiser had a stolen base and he scored a run and Hunter Heidgerken earned a walk.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Drew Geiger threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Sabres offense was led by Jake Gruebele, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Andrew Ritter went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch went 3-for-3 and Dylan Simones earned two walks and he scored a run. Brayden Simones earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Frieler had a stolen base and he scored run. Will Brinkerhoff went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Kade Lewis earned two walks and Wes Johnson and Drew Geiger both earned a walk.

MONTICELLO MAGIC 4 BECKER BULLDOGS 0

(Thursday May 18th)

The Magic defeated their conference rivals the Bulldogs, backed by seven hits and solid defense. The Magic starting pitcher was Cal Ulven, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Magic offense was led by Brock Holthaus, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Bitz and Cal Ulven both went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Easton Peters went 2-for-3. Caden King went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Bronson went 1-for-3, Andrew Ranucci was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Tyson Visniess had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was Nolan Murphy, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Bulldogs offense was led by Owen Kolbinger, he went 2-for-3 and Grant Studer went 1-for-3. Josh Groskreutz and Jase Tobako both earned a walk and Nolan Murphy was hit by a pitch.

NON CONFERENCE

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 14 MONTEVIDEO THUNDER HAWKS 4

(Thursday May 18th)

The Bulldogs defeated the Thunder Hawks, backed by thirteen hits, including a home runs and six doubles and they were aided by seven walks. Isaac Lieser started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Josiah Utsch went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Max Ahtmann went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Brayden Vanderbeek went 2-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Austin Pauls went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a trio of runs. Isaac Lieser went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a pair of runs. Spencer Eisenbraun earned two walks and he scored two runs, Bryce Vanderbeek earned two walks and he scored two runs and Brayden Pung earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.

The Thunder Hawks starting pitcher Jace Goslee threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Baldwin threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, four runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Mason Jerve threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits.

The Thunder Hawks offense was led by Luke Kuno, he went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Griffin Epema went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Landon Olson was credited for a RBI. Gannon Reidinger went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run, Ethan Montantese went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Brady Snell earned a walk.

ALBANY HUSKIES 11 MELROSE DUTCHMEN 6

(Friday May 19th)

The Huskies defeated to the west on Freeway 94, the Dutchmen, backed by thirteen hits, including one huge double and aided by ten walks. The starting pitcher for the Huskies was Owen Sunderman, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, six runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Devin Hansen threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Carter Voss, he went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a a pair of runs. Elliot Burnett went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Ethan Borgerding went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Devin Hansen went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Izaac Hutchinson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Owen Carlson earned a walk and he scored a run.Drew Cramlet went 2-for-5, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jayden Schaefer was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI and Carson Holthaus earned a walk. Tanner Reis earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jack Lauer earned two walks and he had a stolen base.

The Dutchmen starting pitcher was Isaac Rosenberger, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Herdeving threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Hunter Goihl threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ian Funk threw 1/3 of an inning, he issued one walk.

The Dutchmen offense was led by Devin Orbeck went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Braydon Dobumeier went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Conner Anderson went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Ethan Frieler went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Anthony Berscheit went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Westin Middendorf went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Isaac Rosenberger was it twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Hunter Goihl had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

PEQUOT LAKES PATRIOTS 7 PIERZ PIONEERS 3

(Friday May 19th)

The Patriots defeated their foes the Pioneers in exhibition action, backed by six hits, including a big triple and they were aided by five walks. Their starting pitcher was Caden Nelson, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Patriots offense was led by Connor Quayle, he went 1-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Taevyn Brown went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Ethan Quale went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Nelson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Alex Peterson earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Riggs Magnuson earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Griffin Hoffman earned two walks, Clay Erickson earned a walk and Collen McGuirre scored a run.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Brayden Haberman, he threw five innings, gave up five hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded six walks. Chase Becker threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and one walk.

The Pioneers offense was led by Bo Woitalla, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Reese Young went 1-for-3 with a home run and he earned a walk. Kirby Fischer went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Chase Becker went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Weston Woitalla went 1-for-3 with a double and Joey Stuckmayer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run..

ACGC FALCONS 4 WEST CENTRAL AREA KNIGHTS 3

(Friday May 19th)

The Falcons defeated the Knights in exhibition action, backed by eight hits and solid defense. Their starting pitcher was Brody Straumann, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Terrell Renne threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Tucker Johnson threw one inning to close it out, he gave up two hits and two runs.

The Falcons offense was led by Terrell Renne, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brody Straumann went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jonas Morrison went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Logan Serbus was hit by a pitch. Jaxon Drange went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Isaiah Renne went 2-for-3 and Keegan Kessler-Gross went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Knights starting pitcher was C. Nelson, he threw six innings, he gave up three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. B. Stark threw 1/3 of an innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Knights offense was led by C. Nelson, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. B. Kjesbo earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and A. Lohse was credited for a RBI. B. Bye went 2-for-4, B. Stark and T. Fuchs both earned a walk and B. Lindquist and Hunter Gruchow both scored a run.