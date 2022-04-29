Prep Baseball Recaps – April 29, 2022

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

THURSDAY APRIL 28TH

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 10 ROCORI SPARTANS 2

The Sabres collected fifteen hits, including two doubles, triple and a home run along with some great defensive plays. They defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Spartans. They put up two runs, in the first, one in third, two in the fifth and five big runs in the sixth innings. The Sabres young righty hander Wesley Johnson started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two unearned runs, issued a pair of walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Sabres offense had six players with multi-hit games, led by Gavan Schulte, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Kade Lewis went 2-for-2 for four RBI’s, a stolen base and he scored a run. Steve Brinkerhoff went 2-for-2 with a triple for an RBI, he earned a pair of walks, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Blake Haus went 1-for-4 with two sacrifice flys for two RBI’s. Jacob Merrill went 3-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored three runs. Carsen Gross went 2-for-4 with a double and Austin Henrichs went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Jake Gruebele went 1-for-2, with a stolen base and he scored a run, Dylan Simones had a stolen base and Jackson Vos was hit by a pitch.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Cole Fuchs, he threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Evan Acheson gave up three hits, four runs, and a walk. Jack Spanier threw the final inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Cole Fuchs, he went 1-for-2 for an RBI and Peyton Randal earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Brady Schafer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jack Spanier scored a run. Sam Zeiher went

1-for-1 and he earned a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 2 WILLMAR CARDINALS 1

The Storm defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Cardinals backed by three very timely hits and great defense. They gave the Storm pitcher good support, Cullen Posch started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Terrence Moody threw 2 2/3 innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit, one and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Noah Jensen, he went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI. Luke Pakkala went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-3, Ben Rothstein had a stolen base and Ethan Swanson scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher Cayden Hansen threw a complete game, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. Brandt Sunder went

2-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored their only run. Sam Etterman went

2-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Cayden Hansen went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Ian Koosman went 1-for-3 and Alex Schramm had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk.

BRAINERD WARRIORS 4 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 3 (8 Innings)

The Warriors defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Crush in eight innings. They collected five very timely hits and they got a solid pitcher performance. Adam Jensen threw eight innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Warriors offense was led by Mitchell Beau, he went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Adam Jensen was credited for an RBI. Johnathon Benson went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he had two stolen bases. Isaac Hanson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mathew Karlson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Alex Helmin scored a run. Cayden Kleffman went 1-for-4 and Brody Lund earned a walk.

The Crush starting pitcher was Elian Mezquita, he threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Truman Toenjes threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he issued three walks.

The Crush offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 2-for-3 for three RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Joe Hess and Tim Gohman both went 1-for-4 and Henry Bulson went 1-for-2. Grant Roob earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs, Will Allenspach had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run, Bryden Schmitz earned a walk and Luke Boettcher earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

FOLEY FALCONS 4 ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 3 (9 In.)

The Falcons battled the Crusaders for nine innings to earn a big Granite Ridge Conference ball game. The Falcons collected six timely hits and they played good defense. Their starting pitcher Charles Hackett threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Derek Dahmen threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, to earn the win, he gave up one hit.

The Falcons offense was led by Logan Winkelman, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles and he scored two runs. Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base. Charles Hackett went 1-for-3 and he earned a pair of walks. Derek Dahmen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Josiah Peterson earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Daniel Dahmen went 1-for-4 and Jaden Enerson earned a walk. Joseph Thorsten had a sacrifice bunt, Alexander Jennissen had a stolen base and Trey Emmerich scored a run.

The Crusaders starting pitcher Talen Braegelman threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Austin Lenzmeier threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Copper Kasiba, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Tanner Staller went 2-for-4 an he scored a run. John Hawkins went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Jack Theisen and Jackson Henderson both went

1-for-4. Grant Wensmann went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.Caden Simones was hit by a pitch and given credit for an RBI and Steven Ellingson earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

ALBANY HUSKIES 12 MORA MUSTANGS 4

The Huskies defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Mustangs, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles and a triple. They put up three runs in the first inning, two in the second and five big ones in the third inning. This gave the Huskies starting pitcher great support, Blake Winkels threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four runs, seven walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Brady Goebel, he went 2-for-3 with a double, for four RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Brandon Holm went

3-for-5 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Carter Birr went 2-for-3 with a triple for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Harren went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Isaac Hutchinson went 1-for-3 for three RBI’s and he earned a walk. Devin Hansen went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Petyon Krumrei went 1-for-1 for an RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Caden Sand went 1-for-2 and he scored two runs.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was Seth Hatch, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Cole Gmahl threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Joe Bakke threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk. Michael Mann threw the final inning, he gave up a hit and a run.

The Mustangs offense was led by Seth Hatch, he went 1-for-1 with a double for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Joe Bakke went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s and a walk. Nolan McGraw went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Kenny Randt and Cullen Hudson both earned a walk, Jameson Giemes scored a run and Sean Strande earned a walk and he scored a run.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 11 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 3

The Eagles defeated their Central Minnesota Conference rivals and highway 55 neighbors the Cubs, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Righty Nolan Geislinger started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Sam Nistler threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Gavin Mathies, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBI’s, a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-4 for an RBI and he earned a walk and Devin Dockendorf went 2-for-3 with a triple and he scored a pair of runs. Landon Neiman went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Sam Nistler went 1-for-3 for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Xander Willner went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Caden Neiman was credited for an RBI and he scored a run and Myles Dziengel earned a walk.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Skylar Gruba, he grew one inning, he gave up four hits and four runs. Ace Meyer threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Clay Faber threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Matt Young, he went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and Skylor Guba went 2-for-3. Ace Meyer went 1-for-4 for an RBI and Clay Faber went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Devin Waldorf earned a walk and he scored a run. Gavin Winter went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Devin Waldorf earned a walk and he scored a run.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 19 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 2

The Cubs did come back in their second game of their double header to earn a win. The Cubs collected seven hits, including four doubles and a home run. Skyler Gruba started for the Cubs on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two runs, and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cubs offense had nine players collect hits, including five with multi-hit games. They were led by Ace Meyer, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for five big RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Gavin Winter went 3-for-4 for three RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cody Leither went 2-for-4 for two RBI’s, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Devin Waldorf went 1-for-4 with a double for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Skyler Gruba went 3-for-3 for an RBI, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Clay Faber went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Hank Meyer went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run and Austin Kunkel was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Young went

1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored four runs and Josh Witte scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher Xander Willner threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Landon Neiman threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Myles Dziengel threw one inning, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Myles Dziengel, he went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Ty Stanwick was credited for an RBI. Sam Nistler went 2-for-2 and Landon Neiman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, Devin Dockendorf went 1-for-2 and Xander Willner scored a run.

BECKER BULLDOGS 9 CHISAGO LAKES WILDCATS 6

The Bulldogs come from behind to defeat their Mississippi 8 Conference rival the Wildcats. They collected fifteen hits, including a pair of doubles and they had five players with multi-hit games. Nolan Murphy started on the hump for the Bulldogs he threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Berglund threw four innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Nolan Murphy, he went 4-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s, a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Nick Berglund went 3-for-4 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Owen Kolbinger went 3-for-4 for two RBI’s and Brady Taylor went 1-for-5 for two RBI’s. Will Thorn went 2-for-4 with two doubles for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Bernstein went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Gavin Swanson earned two walks and he scored a run, Aaron Fingarson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ben Dumonceaux scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Wildcats was Jack Walker, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Joseph Graeve threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Wildcats offense was led by Joseph Graeve, he went 2-for-4 with a double for four RBI’s and Storm Ophdahl went 2-for-4 an RBI. Nicholas Wasko went

1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was it by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored pair of runs. Collin Hacki went 2-for-4 for an RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tyler Drury went 1-for-2, with a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Reed Marquardt earned a walk and he scored two runs and Traseon Griffin earned a walk.

BBE JAGUARS 8 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 5

The Jaguars defeated their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Huskers, they collected nine hits, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Talen Kampsen, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Easton Hagen threw two innings in relief, he gave up two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by the Dingmann’s, Ashton went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBI’s, a walk and he scored three runs. Luke went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Blaine Fischer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored two runs. Chase Wright went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Tate Dekok went 1-for-1 with a stolen base. Will Vanbeck was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Tanner Shelton earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Huskiers was Rob Voller, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits and two runs. Luke Biniek threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Sam Harren, he went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBI’s. Ryder Peterson went 1-for-4 for an RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Connor Klocker went 1-for-3 for an RBI and a stolen base and Rob Voller went

1-for-4 for an RBI. Luke Biniek went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run Dierks Opatz went 2-for-3 and Dominik Hoika earned a walk and he scored a run. Nick Hanson earned a walk and he had a stolen base and CJ Clear had a stolen base and he scored a run and Drew Lange had a stolen base.

BBE JAGUARS 7 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 1

The Jaguars defeated their Central Minnesota Conference in game two of their double hitter, they collected ten hits, including two doubles and a triple. Will Vanbeck started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Tanner Shelton threw the final inning to close it out.

The Jaguars offense was led by Will Vanbeck, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s. Ashton Dingmann went 2-for-3 with a triple for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Easton Hagen went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and Blaine Fischer went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Shelton went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Luke Dingmann scored a run. Chase Wright went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jamison Reed earned a walk and Casey Lenard earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher Domino Hoika threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. CJ Clear threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Luke Biniek went 2-for-4 with a double and CJ Clear went 1-for-3 for an RBI. Nick Hanson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Drew Lange went 1-for-2 and Sam Harren earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 13 ROYALTON ROYALS 3

The Bulldogs collected thirteen hits to lead them over their Central Minnesota Conference rivals the Royals. Eli Nelson started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Grayson Fuchs threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he record four strikeouts to earn the win.

The Bulldogs offense was led by by Spencer Eisenbraun, he went 2-for-5 with a double for four RBI’s, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Pauls went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Chase Bayer went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Eli Nelson went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBI’s, a walk, one stolen base and he scored three runs. Matt Ahtmann went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, one stolen base, a walk and he scored three runs. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Sam Miller earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt, he was credited for an RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Isaac Lieser went 2-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Royals starting pitcher was Blake Albright, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Gabe Gorecki, he went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s and he had a stolen base. Tyler Swenson went 1-for-1 with a double, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Drew Yourczek went 1-for-2 with a walk and Will Gorecki earned a walk, had a stolen base and he score a run. Jameson Klug earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 13 ROYALTON ROYALS 0

The Bulldogs defeated their conference rivals in their second game of their double header. They collected twelve hits, including a triple and eight different players collected hits. Trent Wendlandt started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Bryce Vanderbeek, he went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt for two RBI’s and he scored a run. Chase Bayer went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBI’s and he scored a pair of runs. Max Ahtmann went 2-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Spencer Eisenbraun went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Eli Nelson went 1-for-3 for an RBI, earned a walk and he scored a run. Isaac Lieser went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Al Pauls was hit by a pitch and he scored run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Jacob Liebold, he threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, and he recorded a strikeout. Cal Ollman threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Blake Albright, Jacob Liebold and Drew Yourczek they all went 1-for-2. Will Gorecki went 1-for-3, Gabe Gorecki went 1-for-2 and Nick Liebold earned a walk.