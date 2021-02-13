Preliminary Data Shows Temp of 50 Below in Boundary Waters

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A weather station in the Boundary Waters recorded a temperature of 50 degrees below zero on Saturday, which will be a record low for Minnesota for Feb. 13 if it is verified.

The 50-below zero temperature was recorded at a station about 25 miles east of Ely. The overall state record low is 60 degrees below zero, which was set near Tower on Feb. 2, 1996.

Other locations in northern Minnesota saw low temperatures in the negative 40s.

Get our free mobile app