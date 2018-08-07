Predatory Offender Moving Into Rural Kimball

KIMBALL -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is informing the public about a level-three predatory offender who will be moving to a home in rural Stearns County.

Thirty-year-old Thomas Snook will be released from prison next Thursday. He will be moving into the area of Highway 15 and County Road 146 according to authorities. Snook will be on intensive supervised release with the Department of Corrections.

Snook was in prison for raping a 15-year-old girl. He is no longer wanted by authorities.

There will be an informational meeting from 6:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m. at the Maine Prarie Township Hall next Wednesday, August 15 at 7551 Dellwood Road, Kimball, MN 55353.