Powerball, Mega Millions Jackpots Continue to Grow

UNDATED -- A pair of big lottery jackpots could go out this week.

For just the fourth time in Mega Millions history, the jackpot has reached $600 million. No ticket matched all six numbers in the last drawing on Friday night. The next drawing is Tuesday.

The Mega Millions Jackpot was last won on September 15th in Wisconsin.

Also, the Powerball jackpot has rolled to what could be the ninth-largest prize in that game's history. The jackpot now stands at $550 million for the drawing on Wednesday.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on September 16th in New York.