Possible Opioid Overdose at Sartell High School – Narcan Used

SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell police responded to Sartell High School Thursday for a suspected student overdose.

Officials believe the student inhaled possible opioids through a vape pen cartridge.

Staff and the Sartell school resource officer responded quickly and administered Narcan.

Get our free mobile app

The student was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Sartell police say this incident underscores the danger of using vape cartridges from an unknown source.

THIS MONTH'S MOST READ STORIES:

Poultry Farms Using Lasers to Keep Wild Birds Away

Benton County Fair Announces Grandstand Lineup

GALLERY!! The Foley Mansion is Ready for the Public