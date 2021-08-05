Popular Minnesota Band Playing 7,500th Show this Weekend

LAKE ELMO -- A popular Minnesota-based band will entertain a crowd this weekend with its 7,500th show on Saturday night.

The Rockin Hollywoods will play at the Washington County Fair in Lake Elmo from 8:30 until 11:00 p.m.

The summer of 2021 is the band's 49th year performing together.

Back in June, you might have seen them play at the annual Liberty Bank Block Party at Whitney Park here in St. Cloud. They were part of the show that also included the Ozark Mountain Daredevils and the Guess Who.

After the Rockin' Hollywood's big 7,500th show on Saturday, they have future performances later this month in Buffalo, Monticello, and more.

The Rockin' Hollywoods perform "Solid Gold Rock & Roll" from the 1950s thru the 1980s.

The Rockin' Hollywoods were inducted into the "Minnesota Music Hall of Fame" on November 2, 2007, and into the "Minnesota Rock & Country Hall of Fame" on April 28, 2007!

