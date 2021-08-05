Popular Lottery Game Adding a Third Weekly Drawing

ROSEVILLE -- Powerball is adding a third weekly drawing.

Minnesota State Lottery officials say players will soon get the chance to start the week in a winning way with a new Monday night drawing.

The first Monday night drawing will be held on August 23rd, joining the other two nights currently held on Wednesday and Saturday.

The Powerball Product Group anticipates adding the Monday drawing will result in larger, faster-growing jackpots. Adding the third drawing will not change the Powerball game odds or set cash prizes.

All 48 U.S. lotteries will sell tickets for the Powerball drawing on Monday nights.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Right now the estimated jackpot for this Saturday's Powerball drawing is $226 million.

