Powerball Jackpot Now 2nd Largest in Game’s History

UNDATED (WJON News) -- No one won Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot.

That means the next drawing on Saturday will be worth an estimated $800 million, or $384 million if you take the cash option.

The jackpot ranks as the 2nd largest in Powerball history only behind the nearly $1.6 billion prize that went out in January of 2016.

The jackpot has eluded players for nearly three months.

There was another $50,000 winner in Minnesota in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. That ticket was sold up in Duluth.