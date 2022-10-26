Powerball Jackpot Grows to 5th Largest

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot is now up to the fifth-largest prize in the game's history.

For Wednesday night's drawing, an estimated $700 million will be on the line. It's about $336 million if the winner takes the cash option.

Besides being the fifth largest Powerball jackpot, it is the eighth largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

If a player wins Wednesday night it will be the sixth Powerball jackpot won so far this year.

Powerball tickets are $2 each.

The game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.