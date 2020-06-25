Officials Release Name of Man Who Died of Apparent Suicide Following Chase

WAITE PARK – Authorities have released the name of the man who died Wednesday after fleeing law enforcement.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Noah Johnson of St. Cloud died of suicide due to a gunshot wound.

The incident began when police responded to a report of an assault at a store in Crossroads Center Wednesday around 11:45 a.m. A short time later, Johnson led police on a foot chase, ending at a shed the 10 Block of Cherry Street in Waite Park.

As officers approached, they heard what sounded like a gunshot coming from inside the shed. Officers cleared the shed and found a handgun and Johnson with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Johnson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Ambulance where he later died.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.