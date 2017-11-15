UPDATE: Police Detonate Explosive Device at Bel Clare Estates

WAITE PARK -- The Minneapolis bomb squad has safely detonated the explosive device found at Bel Clare Estates in Waite Park.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says the Stearns County Sheriff's Office was serving an eviction notice Wednesday afternoon at a home in the park. While serving the notice the deputies noticed materials consistent with pipe bombs.

District 742 says the students they had diverted away from the estates and to Discovery Community School are being reunited with their parents.