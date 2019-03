ALBANY -- A pole shed has been destroyed in a fire.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the call came in at about 6:30 p.m. Monday for a fire on Fifth Lake Road, about three miles south east of Albany.

The 30 X 190 foot pole shed is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

It was owned by 34-year-old Jeff Lutgen of Albany.