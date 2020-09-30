Pleasantview Students Will Return to Building Monday

SAUK RAPIDS – Pleasantview Elementary School students will return to the classroom on Monday following two weeks of distance learning, according to Sauk Rapids-Rice School District Superintendent Brad Bergstrom.

On Sept. 16, the district reported a person "connected with" Pleasantview had tested positive for COVID-19. Students and staff transitioned into a distance learning model on Sept. 21.

The school board made the decision to resume in-person learning during a special meeting Wednesday evening. Board members and school officials reviewed the latest 14-day COVID-19 case rate data compiled by the Minnesota Department of Health and Benton County Public Health, along with current data from Pleasantview.

Bergstrom says the building was cleaned and disinfected during the two-week distance learning period.