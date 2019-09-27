Pierz Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Pierz man has pleaded guilty to tax evasion. The United States Attorney's office says 38-year-old Jeffrey Kloss was charged in August and entered his guilty plea this week.

In court documents and Kloss' guilty plea he owned and operated a tree trimming business in Pierz.

From January 2014 through at least December 2017 Kloss cashed checks from customers payable to his tree trimming business and failed to include the money as business income on his federal income tax returns.

Kloss failed to report nearly $468,000 in income during that period. As a result, the U.S. Attorney's Office says Kloss evaded assessments of nearly $153,000 in federal income taxes for calendar years 2014 through 2017.