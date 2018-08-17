Pierz Annual Farm Picnic to Focus on Health Care

PIERZ -- Health care coverage should be available and affordable for farmers and small business owners. This is the subject of Sunday's 38th Annual Farm Picnic.

The event will be hosted at Pierz Park in Pierz beginning at 1:00 p.m.

Dr. Ron Jankowski is the chair of Health Care for All Minnesota, a statewide movement for health care reform. He will be talking about patient care and the rising cost of health insurance.

Thom Petersen will also be speaking at the event. He is a government relations director for the Minnesota Farmers Union. He'll be talking about how unaffordable health insurance is a top concern among farmers and small business owners.

The event will include a ham dinner. Tickets for the event are free and can be found at local businesses showing the Farm Picnic poster. Free tickets will also be available at the event.