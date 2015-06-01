Pickup, Car Collide Near South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN - Stearns County deputies responded to a two vehicle crash yesterday (Sunday) afternoon. It happened at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of county roads 7 and 146 in Fairhaven Township near South Haven.

A pickup driven by 17-year-old Jacob Borman of Kimball went through the stop sign and collided with a car driven by 55-year-old Brian Prevost of Cokato. The pickup rolled and came to a rest in a wooded area.

Each vehicle had two people inside, all four where checked and no one was taken to the hospital.