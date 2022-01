November 6, 1953 - January 3, 2022

Phyllis Lynn Fabro, 68 - year old resident of Little Falls died Monday, January 3 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 15 at 1:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service with Rev. Gregg Valentine officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.