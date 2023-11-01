[PHOTOS] Twins Mgr Rocco Baldelli’s Condo for Sale in Minneapolis
When we were looking for homes, apartments, or just a general place to live, one of the things that I wanted was a warehouse type of apartment/condo. I think they look so cool with the industrial look on the ceiling and the exposed brick on the walls.
There are more of those type of places here in St. Cloud now, but they might not be quite as nice as this condo that Twins Manager Rocco Baldelli is selling. His condo is located in the Minneapolis Mill District, and it looks amazing.
This condo has been updated, and is priced at less than a million dollars. I thought for sure it would be that or even over that price, but it is listed at $650,000.
The reason the Badelli's need to move is to upsize. They are now a family of 5 and needed a bigger place. In an interview with the Star Tribune, they explained why they are moving.
A family of five (Nino and Enzo join older sister Louisa), the Baldellis have listed their downtown Minneapolis condo in the Mill District, which they called home for 2½ years, for $650,000.
"Once the boys showed up, we simply needed twice as much space," Rocco said in an email. "We'll still return to the old neighborhood for some nice walks and to regularly hit the farmers market."
The condo is a two bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 level condo and would be perfect for a young couple or a single who loves the area.
You can check out the listing here, with more photos and descriptions.
ALSO: Former Minnesota Twins All-Star's Home for Sale - Complete With Brewery
LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in
Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine