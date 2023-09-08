Pheasant Population Explodes in Southwestern Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Good news for pheasant hunters who are planning to go for the ringnecks in southwestern or west-central Minnesota this fall.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has released the results from its annual roadside survey and it showed a huge jump in those areas.
The DNR says there was a triple-digit increase in pheasant numbers in southwestern Minnesota with the population increasing 101%. In west-central Minnesota, the number went up by 38%.
Declines were reported everywhere else in Minnesota. Central Minnesota saw numbers decline by 39%. In east-central Minnesota, the numbers dropped by 63%, 11% in south-central Minnesota, and by 50% in the southeast region.
Weather and habitat are the main influencers on the pheasant population with weather causing annual fluctuations and habitat driving long-term population trends.
Minnesota's pheasant hunting season opens on Saturday, October 14th.
